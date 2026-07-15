Grand Island VA Medical Center

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:

Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs

Meditation and mindfulness training

Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes

Massage and manual therapy

The Whole Health team wants you to know we’re available

virtually and ready to serve YOU!

The following services are available via telehealth and/or VA Video Connect (VVC):

Health Coach

Integrative Nutrition

Movement Classes-Yoga, Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Meditation

Tobacco Cessation

Introduction to Whole Health

Participate in a Virtual live Whole Health Program

You can now participate with us live!

*Download and installation of virtual video connect application required (link below).

Call your nearest Whole Health office for help or questions on this service. https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect

Don't know which class is right for you?

Give us a call and let our Recreation Assistants help you find one that best fits your needs.

Contact us now for more details or to schedule:

Bellevue Team:

Lincoln Team:

Grand Island Team:

Whole Health Live Sessions now available online

Visit our Facebook page for a list of Whole Health live session videos HERE

Learn more about VA whole health

Whole Health Calendars