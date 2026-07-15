Grand Island VA Medical Center
Our medical center provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, extended care and rehabilitation, recreation and creative arts therapy, laboratory and pathology services, and more. Below, you’ll find information about our regularly scheduled stops and the other health services we offer in our Grand Island VA Medical Center. Grand Island VA Medical Center does not have an Emergency Room or Urgent Care. If you need emergency care, please visit a community emergency room. Learn more:https://www.va.gov/resources/getting-emergency-care-at-non-va-facilities/
Location and contact information
Address
2201 North Broadwell Avenue
Grand Island, NE 68803-2153
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Grand Island VA Medical Center campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Local transit services
Nebraska Public Transit
Other services
Paratransit service (p.r.n. Health Service): Coming Soon!
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
My HealtheVet coordinator
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: ER & Urgent Care Only
- Sun: ER & Urgent Care Only
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Recreation and creative arts therapy
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Recreation and creative arts therapy
Veterans are invited to participate in the 5th Tuesday Artist Showcase and Open Mic Night.
Services
Recreation and Creative Arts Therapy is offered as part of our interdisciplinary care for veterans in the Residential Rehabilitation and Treatment Program (RRTP) and Psychiatric Acute Care (PICU). Veterans are assessed to determine current needs and goals with regard to leisure and recreation as essential components of overall health.
Group sessions include a variety of interest areas including music therapy, movement, art, gardening, strategy games, physical games, leisure education, animal-assisted therapy, and access to community resources.
Veterans are invited to participate in the Omaha VA Veteran Creative Arts Competition.
Learn more about the Grand Island Veterans Affairs Local Veteran Creative Arts Competition.
Contact
Omaha Recreation and Creative Arts Therapy Service, contact 402-995-4672.
Grand Island Recreation and Creative Arts Therapy Service, contact 308-382-3660 EXT. 24-5221.
Rehabilitation and extended care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
Learn about the Omaha Fisher House
Learn about our VA Papillion Community Living Center
Whole health
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Grand Island Whole Health
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
- Massage and manual therapy
The Whole Health team wants you to know we’re available
virtually and ready to serve YOU!
The following services are available via telehealth and/or VA Video Connect (VVC):
Health Coach
Integrative Nutrition
Movement Classes-Yoga, Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Meditation
Tobacco Cessation
Introduction to Whole Health
Participate in a Virtual live Whole Health Program
You can now participate with us live!
*Download and installation of virtual video connect application required (link below).
Call your nearest Whole Health office for help or questions on this service. https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect
Don't know which class is right for you?
Give us a call and let our Recreation Assistants help you find one that best fits your needs.
Contact us now for more details or to schedule:
Bellevue Team:
Lincoln Team:
Grand Island Team:
Whole Health Live Sessions now available online
Visit our Facebook page for a list of Whole Health live session videos HERE
Learn more about VA whole health