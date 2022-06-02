Veterans Creative Arts Competition
VA medical facilities use the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities.
Creative arts competition and exhibition
Veterans enrolled in VA health care are invited to participate in the Nebraska VA Veterans Creative Arts Competition. This is an opportunity to gain recognition for your creative accomplishments.
All entries will be shown in a special exhibition. Local creative arts competition first place winning entries advance to a national judging process. Selected gold-medal-winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.
Our Nebraska VA Veterans Creative Arts Competition will be held in June and our local exhibition in July or August. The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival will occur during the spring of the following year.
In 2022, our local exhibition for the Veterans Creative Arts Competition will take place virtually (on the internet)! More details to come.
The 2022 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival location will be announced soon.
To participate, Veterans must be enrolled in the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System. VA Creative Arts Competition submissions for 2022 will be received as follows:
Visual arts
The visual arts division includes fine art, applied art, and craft kits. All art must have been created since April 1 of the previous year, except for Military Combat Experience. Submissions are accepted during the month of June. For more information, please contact Catherine DeMasi, Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist at 402-995-4672 or Alison Dillon, Recreational Therapist at the Grand Island VA Hospital at 308-382-3660 EXT. 24-5221
Creative writing
The creative writing division includes poetry, essays, personal experience, short stories and monologue/duologue. Call Catherine DeMasi, Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist at 402-995-4672 or Alison Dillon, Recreational Therapist at the Grand Island VA Hospital at 308-382-3660 EXT. 24-5221, in early May for submission guidelines and to submit your writing.
Performing arts
Performing arts includes the divisions of dance, drama, and music. Entries must be three (3) minutes or less in length and will be filmed by the VA staff over the internet. Please call Catherine DeMasi, Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist at 402-995-4672 or Alison Dillon, Recreational Therapist at the Grand Island VA Hospital at 308-382-3660 EXT. 24-5221, in early May for submission guidelines and to schedule a filming session for June.