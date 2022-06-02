Creative arts competition and exhibition

Veterans enrolled in VA health care are invited to participate in the Nebraska VA Veterans Creative Arts Competition. This is an opportunity to gain recognition for your creative accomplishments.

All entries will be shown in a special exhibition. Local creative arts competition first place winning entries advance to a national judging process. Selected gold-medal-winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

Our Nebraska VA Veterans Creative Arts Competition will be held in June and our local exhibition in July or August. The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival will occur during the spring of the following year.

In 2022, our local exhibition for the Veterans Creative Arts Competition will take place virtually (on the internet)! More details to come.

The 2022 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival location will be announced soon.

To participate, Veterans must be enrolled in the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System. VA Creative Arts Competition submissions for 2022 will be received as follows: