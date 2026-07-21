Register for care
Register to get care at one of our VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care facilities. Not yet enrolled in VA health care? We can help you apply in person or get started online.
Patient registration (admissions)
Whether you moved and need to change your medical center or need a primary care provider in the area, we can help. Call us or visit one of our patient registration offices to get started.
2201 North Broadwell Avenue
Grand Island, NE 68803-2153
Eligibility and Enrollment, Room SW119
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: closed
- Sun: closed
1118 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE 68949-1705
Grand Island VA Hospital
Eligibility and Enrollment
Room SW119
Eligibility and Enrollment
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: closed
- Sun: closed
420 Victory Park Drive
Lincoln, NE 68510-2484
Enrollment and Eligibility
main
Room 1204
Enrollment and Eligibility
Enrollment and Eligibility
Enrollment and Eligibility
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
3204 Raasch Drive
Norfolk, NE 68701-3455
Grand Island VA Hospital
main
Room SW119
Eligibility and Enrollment
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: closed
- Sun: closed
300 East 3rd Street, Suite 302
North Platte, NE 69101-4000
Grand Island VA Hospital
main
Room SW119
Eligibility and Enrollment
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: closed
- Sun: closed
825 Dorcas Street, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC), Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68108-1160
Omaha VA Hospital
main
main lobby
Eligibility and Enrollment
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: closed
- Sun: closed
4101 Woolworth Avenue
Omaha, NE 68105-1850
Location
main
main lobby
Eligibility and Enrollment
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: closed
- Sun: closed
1330 Jersey Street
Papillion, NE 68046-7109
Omaha VA Hospital
main
lobby
Eligibility and Enrollment
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: closed
- Sun: closed
Not yet enrolled in VA health care?
You need to be enrolled in VA health care before you can make appointments and receive care with us.
Learn about VA health care benefits and eligibility
Apply online, by phone, or by mail
We’ll walk you through how to get started. You can apply at your own pace, and save your application and go back to it when it’s convenient for you.
Apply in person
We can help answer any questions you may have. We can also accept your completed application at our patient registration office for processing.
Fill out an Application for Health Care Benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ). Bring your completed application to one of our patient registration offices.
What to bring with your health care application
To get a faster decision on your application, bring these documents and information with you:
- Copies of your DD214 or other discharge documents
- Copies of any VA disability award letters you may have
- Your income information from the previous calendar year, if you have a 0% VA disability rating or if you’re a non-service-connected Veteran
- Copies of your current ID cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare, or private health insurance)