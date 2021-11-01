After your initial contact with the New Bedford Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified of your interest and will work to match you with a counselor. Generally, you can expect a return call within one week. Your first appointment will be scheduled as soon as possible, depending on schedule availabilities.

You can call us anytime during the posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.

If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.

If you are a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 508-999-6920 to discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.