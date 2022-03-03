Advanced Care Planning Group

Learn about Health Care Directives

What would you want your family or trusted others to know if you could not make or communicate decisions for yourself?

Advance Care Planning (ACP) is an essential part of planning for decisions about your future healthcare should you become too ill to make or communicate decisions for yourself. ACP encourages you to prepare for these decisions—who do you trust to speak for you and what are your healthcare preferences?

Advance Care Planning via Group Visits

Advance Care Planning in a Group Visit creates an opportunity for you to share your experiences and learn from other Veterans about the value of ACP. You’re encouraged to bring someone with you to the group. ACP is not just about terminal illness – it can be used when individuals lose decision-making capacity due to mental illness, accidents, or acute medical conditions.

ACP is Your Right

ACP is a right for all United States citizens, including Veterans. It helps VA healthcare providers ensure that your values are honored. ACP can also help your family and trusted others by providing them the guidance they’ll need to represent you. The ACP group discussion can help you reflect on your values, think about what is important to you, and learn how to communicate your preferences to others.