The Alexander Technique
- When
-
Wednesday, Mar 9, 2022 9:00 a.m.
-
Wednesday, Mar 30, 9:00 a.m. EST
- Where
-
151 Knollcroft Road
Lyons , NJ
- Cost
- Free
Classes offered Wednesdays 9:00 and 10:00 (60 min sessions) Virtual Group Setting facilitated by Andrea Bruno
The Alexander Technique is a gentle way to improve your movement, posture and breathing so you can experience more ease and comfort with your daily activities. The Alexander Technique uses a mind body approach to help improve your movement. It teaches you to be more aware of how your body moves best.
Alexander Technique may be helpful if you are dealing with
• Poor posture • Ongoing pain • Back, shoulder or neck pain • Ear, nose or throat problems • Increased stress and anxiety
Learning the Alexander Technique can help you move with more ease and lower tension, stress, and pain in your body. If you would like more information on this, please contact Ms. Jones at (908) 647-0180 ext. 20-2942.