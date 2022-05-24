MVC is coming to you!
- When
-
Friday, Sep 9, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
151 Knollcroft Road
Lyons , NJ
- Cost
- Free
Save the Date!
NJ MVC will be at Lyons monthly in 2022, starting in April!
Driver Licenses
The Mobile Units provide the opportunity for drivers to renew their license, obtain a duplicate license, change their name or address on their license, add a boat
endorsement, add a veteran designation, register to vote and/or make organ donation selections.
Non-Driver Identification Cards
The Mobile Units can provide residents with photo identification that may then serve as a primary or secondary form of personal ID.
Registrations
Drivers may renew their registration or obtain a duplicate registration card for their vehicle in the Mobile Units.
REAL ID Mobile units can provide REAL ID to a limited number of
customers. Customers that have scheduled appointments for REAL IDs must arrive no later than 11:30 am on day of appointment.
License Plates
The Mobile Units allow drivers the option to surrender license plates.
Placards
Drivers may obtain a Persons with a Disability, Purple Heart, or Disabled Veteran placard from the Mobile Units.
Examination Permits
Customers can apply for an examination permit to take a written (law/knowledge) test. However, the written test
itself is not available in the Mobile Units.
Sign up through registration link provided-
https://forms.gle/oaYwM3aXsZYXWgtY8