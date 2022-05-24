MVC is coming to you!

Save the Date!

NJ MVC will be at Lyons monthly in 2022, starting in April!

Driver Licenses

The Mobile Units provide the opportunity for drivers to renew their license, obtain a duplicate license, change their name or address on their license, add a boat

endorsement, add a veteran designation, register to vote and/or make organ donation selections.

Non-Driver Identification Cards

The Mobile Units can provide residents with photo identification that may then serve as a primary or secondary form of personal ID.

Registrations

Drivers may renew their registration or obtain a duplicate registration card for their vehicle in the Mobile Units.

REAL ID Mobile units can provide REAL ID to a limited number of

customers. Customers that have scheduled appointments for REAL IDs must arrive no later than 11:30 am on day of appointment.

License Plates

The Mobile Units allow drivers the option to surrender license plates.

Placards

Drivers may obtain a Persons with a Disability, Purple Heart, or Disabled Veteran placard from the Mobile Units.

Examination Permits

Customers can apply for an examination permit to take a written (law/knowledge) test. However, the written test

itself is not available in the Mobile Units.

Sign up through registration link provided-

https://forms.gle/oaYwM3aXsZYXWgtY8