Let's Talk!| LGBTQ+ Lecture Series

Danielle King, speaker

When
Tuesday, Jun 7, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
Cost
Free

LGBTQ+ Lecture Series presents
The Importance of Affirming Care
 

Guest Speaker: Danielle King (She/Her)
Babs Siperstein PROUD Center Coordinator/LGBTQ+ Patient Navigator


Danielle King has been a dedicated advocate for underserved communities for more than 10 years, providing health education and self-empowerment to individuals from all walks of life.
Danielle is a Veteran of the U.S Marine Corps. Her experience during “don’t ask, don’t tell” motivated Danielle to pursue her Master of Public Health degree in Health Education/Behavioral Science and Epidemiology from Rutgers University, School of Public Health. She is also a State of New Jersey-certified counselor and risk reduction specialist.

