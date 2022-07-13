 Skip to Content

NYBC Blood Drive at East Orange

New Jersey Blood Center information

When:

Wed. Aug 3, 2022, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

East Orange VA Medical Center

Auditorium, 3rd Floor

Cost:

Free

Appointments recommended:

https://donate.nybc.org/.../schedules/drive_schedule/305168

Or by text at: (917) 699-9073

Donors will receive a $10 gift card from tango.com as thank you for donating.

Appointments are recommended, walk-ins welcome if drive capacity permits. Masks must be worn at all times in the medical center.
Please remember to eat before donating blood. Please bring your NYBC donor card or ID with name and photo.
For full list of COVID-19 safety protocols, please visit nybc.org/coronavirus.

