NYBC Blood Drive at East Orange
When:
Wed. Aug 3, 2022, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Auditorium, 3rd Floor
Cost:
Free
Appointments recommended:
https://donate.nybc.org/.../schedules/drive_schedule/305168
Or by text at: (917) 699-9073
Donors will receive a $10 gift card from tango.com as thank you for donating.
Appointments are recommended, walk-ins welcome if drive capacity permits. Masks must be worn at all times in the medical center.
Please remember to eat before donating blood. Please bring your NYBC donor card or ID with name and photo.
For full list of COVID-19 safety protocols, please visit nybc.org/coronavirus.