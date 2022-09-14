Agent Orange: What You Need to Know
When:
Thu. Sep 22, 2022, 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Veterans attend the class VIRTUALLY through Webex (an easy to access meeting platform) via a personal computer, smart phone or tablet.
DATE: Thursday, September 22, 2022
TIME: 1:30pm - 3:00pm EST 12:30pm-2:00pm CST
11:30am-1:00pm MST
10:30am-12:00pm PST
PRESENTERS: Michelle Robertson, MD, MPH
Michelle Prisco, MSN, ANP-C
TOPICS:
-
Agent Orange exposure determination
-
Presumption of exposure and current health conditions related to Agent Orange exposure
-
Update for Blue Water Navy Veterans
-
New Agent Orange Updates
TO REGISTER TO ATTEND VISIT:
veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?
RGID=rac1364585371058fcdb6702f90bb894b
Email NJWRIISCEDTEAM@va.gov with subject header “Agent Orange Class” if you are having difficulty with registration.
Only registered Veterans will receive class access. You will receive an attendance reminder via email two days prior to the class once you have registered.See more events