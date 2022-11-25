Vietnam Veterans PACT Act Enrollment Event

A new law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors.

Do you have questions about the new PACT Act benefits and health care eligibility for Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 Veterans?

Join us Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 3:00PM to 7:00PM at the East Orange Medical Center.

At the event, you can ask questions, enroll in VA health care, get help submitting a benefits claim, and more. Bring your DD214 and leave the rest to VA!

And if you can’t make it, just visit us at VA.gov/PACT or call us at 1-800-MYVA411 to learn more about what the PACT Act means for you.