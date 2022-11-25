Vietnam Veterans PACT Act Enrollment Event
When:
Tue. Dec 13, 2022, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
Auditorium, 3rd floor
Cost:
Free
To register, please email VANJHCSCommsTeam@va.gov
With the passage of the 2022 PACT Act, Vietnam era Veterans can enroll now for VA health care. Help spread the word to encourage your fellow Veterans who served in the following locations and time periods to apply:
· Republic of Vietnam between January 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975
· Thailand at any U.S. or Royal Thai base between January 9, 1962, and June 30, 1976
· Laos between December 1, 1965, and September 30, 1969
· Certain provinces in Cambodia between April 16, 1969, and April 30, 1969
· Guam or American Samoa (or their territorial waters) between January 9, 1962, and July 30, 1980
· Johnston Atoll (or a ship that called there) between January 1, 1972, and September 30, 1977
The PACT Act empowers VA to deliver benefits to Veterans suffering from more than 20 toxic-exposure conditions, including two new Agent Orange presumptive conditions:
· High blood pressure (hypertension)
· High blood pressure (hypertension)
· Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS)