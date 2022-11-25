Persian Gulf, OEF/OIF PACT Act Enrollment Event
When:
Tue. Dec 13, 2022, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
Auditorium, 3rd floor
Cost:
Free
You’re invited to the VANJHCS PACT Act Awareness Event, being held at the East Orange VA Medical Center, on Tuesday, December 13th, 3:00pm-7:00pm.
At the top of each hour, we will have a brief presentation about the PACT Act and the expanded benefits.
Following will be an opportunity for enrolled VANJHCS Veterans to meet with a clinician to receive a Toxic Exposure Screen.
Veterans who are not enrolled may bring their DD214 and a completed 10-10EZ and will be enrolled on the spot. Once enrolled, Veterans will be screened.
Additionally, representatives from VBA will be onsite to initiate PACT Act related claims.
Other VA programs will be available, such as our Suicide Prevention Team, Women’s Health, and Transition Care Management (TCM) and Homeless Services.
Registration is suggested and appreciated.