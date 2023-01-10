New Whole Health Group Classes
When:
Thu. Jan 19, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Join fellow Veterans and be empowered to explore what matters most to you, support one another as you set and achieve goals and learn ways to optimize your health and well-being.
Intro to Whole Health Virtual (VVC App) Every Tuesday at 2:00 PM and Friday at 11:00 AM Men & Women’s TCMLH Group Virtual (VVC App) 9-week course Thursdays, 2:00 PM- 3:30 PM Next class starts: January 19 - March 16, 2023 All Veterans welcome. Complete your Personal Health Inventory, create SMART Goals and engage in self-care activities.See more events