Volunteer Lawyers for Justice Virtual Legal Clinic for Veterans
When:
Thu. Mar 9, 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
Cost:
Free
Are you a veteran with a legal issue(s)?
We may be able to help.
Volunteer Lawyers for Justice (VLJ) is a NJ legal services organization. VLJ's Veterans Legal Program offers virtual legal clinics where volunteer lawyers meet with veterans to discuss civil (non-criminal) legal issues.
Upcoming sessions
Thursday, February 23rd, 9am - 12pm
• Thursday, March 9th, 2 - 5pm
• Thursday, March 23rd, 9am - 12pm
• Thursday, April 13th, 2 - 5pm
• Thursday, April 27th, 9am - 12pm
• Thursday, May 11th, 2 - 5pm
• Thursday, May 25th, 9am - 12pm
• Thursday, June 8th, 2 - 5pm
• Thursday, June 22nd, 9am - 12pm
Sign Up for an Appointment!
Veterans seen on a first come, first serve basis.
Upon arrival, veterans first meet with a paralegal to provide more information, including
contact and financial information. Once collected, the veteran will be asked to wait for the
next available lawyer --- there may be a wait.
Sign Up for an Appointment!
Use the QR code or https://prod.cms.va.gov/www.tinyurl.com/4u8crmmr
