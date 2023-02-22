Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act "on the road" Enrollment Event

PACT Act

When:

Sat. Mar 4, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Fair Lawn Community Center

10-10 20th Street

Fair Lawn , NJ

Cost:

Free

PACT Act "on the road" Enrollment Event (Hackensack clinic area)

Eligibility & Enrollment | Toxic Exposure Screens | VBA Claims information

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Choose your time: Only 30 spots for hour

9:00am-10:00am   10:00am-11:00am   11:00am-12:00pm   12:00pm-1:00pm

Fair Lawn Community Center                                                                                                                                                                          10-10 20th Street                                                                                                                                                                                                      Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

Register by emailing your name and chosen time slot to VANJHCSCommsTeam@va.gov

Last updated: