PACT Act "on the road" Enrollment Event
When:
Sat. Mar 4, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Fair Lawn Community Center
10-10 20th Street
Fair Lawn , NJ
Cost:
Free
Eligibility & Enrollment | Toxic Exposure Screens | VBA Claims information
Choose your time: Only 30 spots for hour
9:00am-10:00am 10:00am-11:00am 11:00am-12:00pm 12:00pm-1:00pm
Register by emailing your name and chosen time slot to VANJHCSCommsTeam@va.govSee more events