Taking Charge of My Life and Health
When:
Tue. Mar 14, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Join fellow Veterans and be empowered to explore what matters most to you, support one another as you set and achieve goals and learn ways to optimize your health and well-being. Complete your Personal Health Inventory, create SMART Goals and engage in self-care activities.
Sign up today: VA NJ Healthcare System Co-Facilitators: Amber Cifelli & Ginger Cariaga Phone: 973.676.1000 ext. 20-1394 [Amber] ext. 20-2380 [Ginger]