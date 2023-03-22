Vietnam Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony and PACT Act Event

You are invited to attend the VA New Jersey Health Care System’s Vietnam Veterans Day Commemorative PACT Act event, on March 29, 2023.

We are hosting a Commemoration Ceremony at both the East Orange and Lyons campuses at 1:00pm, followed by a PACT Act event, where you can receive a Toxic Exposure Screen and resource fair.

Each of our 9 VA clinics in New Jersey will also be hosting a mini event, starting at 1:00pm, where you can receive a Toxic Exposure Screen and meet the staff to learn about our programs and services offered at that location.

With the passage of the 2022 PACT Act, Vietnam era Veterans can enroll now for VA health care. If you served in the following locations and time periods, you are eligible today:

Republic of Vietnam between January 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975

Thailand at any U.S. or Royal Thai base between January 9, 1962, and June 30, 1976

Laos between December 1, 1965, and September 30, 1969

Certain provinces in Cambodia between April 16, 1969, and April 30, 1969

Guam or American Samoa (or their territorial waters) between January 9, 1962, and July 30, 1980

Johnston Atoll (or a ship that called there) between January 1, 1972, and September 30, 1977

The PACT Act empowers VA to deliver benefits to Veterans suffering from more than 20 toxic-exposure conditions, including two new Agent Orange presumptive conditions:

High blood pressure (hypertension)

Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS)

If you would like to attend, please email VANJHCSCommsTeam@va.gov, with:

Full Name

Which location you will attend

Tell us if you are enrolled in VA Health Care