Join us in person or virtually for the 22nd Annual Flag Day 5K and Fun Walk!

Join us for the 22nd Annual Veterans Flag Day 5k Run and 1 Mile Fun Walk to be held at the VA Lyons Healthcare Campus in Bernards Township on Thursday, June 15, 2023

You will receive a free T-shirt with each registration

(Bib and registration material available on day of event starting at 5:30 p.m.).

Registration is available from March 27th to June 9th.

Show your support and be a champion for those who honorably served our country by participating in the 22nd Annual Flag Day 5K Run and Fun Walk. Registrants, sponsors and donors will help Community Hope rescue over 1,000 homeless veterans and their families this year.

Many who served in our military are struggling with PTSD and other combat trauma, others are struggling to re-enter the workforce and support their families.

No other New Jersey organization is doing as much for our veterans in need! Community Hope is the leading New Jersey charity serving homeless veterans and at-risk veteran families in New Jersey for more than twelve years. We are now reaching veterans in crisis in eastern PA as well. We provide Emergency, Transitional and Permanent housing for homeless veterans and their families. And Homelessness Prevention to help veteran families remain in their homes.