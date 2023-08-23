Agent Orange: What You Need To Know

Are you a Veteran?

Questions or concerns about Agent Orange?

Get the information and answers you need with us!

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/.../r0af3ad39d9111e8855...

Attend the class VIRTUALLY through WebEx (an easy to access meeting platform) via a personal computer, smart phone or tablet

The class will include information about combat deployment that may be disturbing to some Veterans. If you are aware that you may be negatively affected by this content, please discuss these concerns with your medical and/or mental health care provider. If you are experiencing mental health issues, please do not hesitate to contact the Veterans Crisis Line: Call: Dial 988 then press 1; Chat: veteranscrisisline.net; Text: 838255. If a medical emergency occurs, call 911 or go to your nearest emergency room.