VANJHCS | WOMEN VETERANS QUARTERLY TOWNHALL

We've got some exciting news to share! VANJHCS has decided to use a new audio platform, Broadnet, for our Townhalls. This platform allows us to connect with you remotely, ensuring that everyone can participate, no matter where they are. It's all about keeping you connected and informed.

Worried about tech? Fear not! We'll be calling you two days before the event to invite you, on the day of as a reminder, and right at the start time of the event. You can opt out of these calls at any time. We encourage all Veterans to update their contact information to stay in the loop for this and future events. You can do this at your next appointment check-in or by visiting the Eligibility and Enrollment Office at the East Orange VA Medical Center, rm. A-215.

We believe in the power of community, so please invite any fellow Veterans who might be interested in participating. The more voices we have, the better we can understand and meet the needs of our community. We appreciate your commitment to the Veteran community and can't wait to hear from you.

Mark your calendar for the Women Veterans Quarterly Townhall on March 14, 2024, from 7:00pm-8:00pm. It's an Access Live Audio Event and we're looking forward to your participation.

Stay connected, stay informed. We look forward to hearing from you!