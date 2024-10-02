CPR Training for Friends and Family | Lyons Campus
CPR Training for Friends and Family | Lyons Campus
When:
Wed. Dec 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 8, 2nd Floor, Room 8-224
151 Knollcroft Road
Lyons, NJ
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) could be the difference between life and death. This fall and winter, Patient Care and Nursing Service, Nursing Education, are hosting CPR training sessions specifically designed for friends and family.
CPR can double or triple a person’s chances of survival after cardiac arrest. Knowing how to perform CPR empowers you to act quickly and effectively in emergencies, potentially saving the lives of loved ones or even strangers.
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Location: Lyon Campus, Building 8, 2nd Floor, Room 8-224
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm
To join one of these life-saving sessions, please contact Mildred Padilla-Morales, RN VHEC, for more information and to register:
Phone: 973-676-1000 ext. 20-2718 or 973-380-4185
Email: Mildred.padilla@va.gov
Don’t miss this opportunity to learn a skill that could make you a hero in an emergency. Sign up today and be prepared to save a life!