CPR Training for Friends and Family | Lyons Campus

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) could be the difference between life and death. This fall and winter, Patient Care and Nursing Service, Nursing Education, are hosting CPR training sessions specifically designed for friends and family.

CPR can double or triple a person’s chances of survival after cardiac arrest. Knowing how to perform CPR empowers you to act quickly and effectively in emergencies, potentially saving the lives of loved ones or even strangers.

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Location: Lyon Campus, Building 8, 2nd Floor, Room 8-224

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm

To join one of these life-saving sessions, please contact Mildred Padilla-Morales, RN VHEC, for more information and to register:

Phone: 973-676-1000 ext. 20-2718 or 973-380-4185

Email: Mildred.padilla@va.gov

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn a skill that could make you a hero in an emergency. Sign up today and be prepared to save a life!

