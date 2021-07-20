 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Lyons VA Medical Center

Our hospital provides primary care and specialty health services, including skin care (dermatology), dental care, digestive care (gastroenterology), cardiology, mental health care, hospice and palliative care, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at Lyons VA Medical Center. The new 2-digit calling prefix for this site is 21. Please dial 21-xxxx to reach an extension.

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

151 Knollcroft Road
Lyons, NJ 07939-5001

Phone numbers

Main phone: 908-647-0180
Mental health clinic: 973-676-1000 x1421

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: 24/7
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7
  • Sun: 24/7
Lyons VA Medical Center

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

In the spotlight at VA New Jersey health care

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number Check your billing, insurance, and payment options
Volunteer or donate Read our annual reports and newsletters Compare our performance with non-VA facilities

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Get updates from VA New Jersey health care

Last updated: