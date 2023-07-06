Getting urgent care at VA or in-network community providers

Eligibility for urgent care

You can get urgent care at VA medical centers and in‑network community providers, if both of these descriptions are true for you:

You’re a Veteran enrolled in VA health care, and

You received care at a VA or in-network provider in the past 24 months (2 years)

To check your eligibility, contact your local VA health facility. Or call us at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711). Select option 1, then option 3, then option 1.

Note: Your family members can’t use your urgent care benefit.