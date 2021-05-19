Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

East Orange VA Medical Center

Map of East Orange campus

Phone: 973-676-1000, ext. 1421.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Lyons VA Medical Center

Map of Lyons campus

Phone: 908-647-0180

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at VA New Jersey Healthcare System

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

Same-day help is available through the

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA New Jersey health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

