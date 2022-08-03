VA Health And Benefits Mobile App

PRESS RELEASE

East Orange , NJ — VA’s Health and Benefits mobile app was developed and launched in the Summer of 2021. We continue to make updates and improvements based on direct feedback from Veterans.

Nearly 29,000 Apple App reviewers issued an average rating of 4.8 out of 5, and about 7,700 Google Play reviewers gave a rating of 4.6 out of 5. Join nearly 700,000 users in the Veteran community who are accessing their VA benefits and services safely and securely, wherever and whenever they need them.

The app puts your health and VA benefits at your fingertips. Users can log in using face or fingerprint ID, message their care team securely, and much more. The app allows Veterans to schedule and cancel most health care appointments, view claims and appeals status, upload documentation to VA, securely message their doctor, locate VA facilities, retrieve their vaccine records, and access the Veterans Crisis Line right from their phone.

VA’s Health and Benefits app also makes it easy to prove your status as a Veteran so you can take advantage of available retailer discounts. The app will evolve to include more features in the future, including the ability to refill prescriptions, request appointments, manage debt, and more.

For more information about our local VA health care or benefits facility, including learning about health care services, memorial services, and other benefits available to you as a Veteran and possibly for your family and caregiver, visit VA New Jersey Health Care | Veterans Affairs.

To download the app, please visit: VA: Health and Benefits | VA Mobile