VA New Jersey health care system suspends visitation to inpatient units

January 7, 2022

East Orange , NJ — [EAST ORANGE, LYONS, NJ] — New Jersey is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases associated with the emergence of the Omicron variant. Health officials continue to monitor the situation and study the virus.

At this point, we see evidence that the Omicron variant is significantly more transmissible (easier to catch and spread) but we do not know if it is more virulent (making people sicker). We also know that people who are fully vaccinated including a booster dose if eligible, are much more protected from serious illness.

“Vaccines remain the best way of protecting Veterans, staff and our communities against COVID-19,” said John Griffith, RN, Acting Executive Medical Center Director. “During this time, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations regarding booster shots allow us to better protect those at higher risk, as well as our community at large.”

A combined strategy of vaccination and avoiding exposure remains the best defense against this and other viruses. Everyone should encourage friends and family to be vaccinated. If you are eligible, a booster is also recommended (details available at COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots | CDC). Masks, handwashing, and social distancing remain important strategies.

To keep you and your loved ones safe, inpatient visitation continues to be suspended at the East Orange and Lyons campuses. Exceptions will be made for compassionate care and end of life visitation. For Veterans who require assistance during outpatient visits, only one companion will be allowed, until further notice.

VANJHCS continues to offer vaccines and booster shots. To schedule an appointment, please contact our PACT Call Centers; East Orange 1-800-315-7909, option 2; Lyons 1-855-301-3490, option 2; Brick 1-855-672-1982, option 2.

