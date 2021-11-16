About VA New Mexico Healthcare System

The VA New Mexico Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 14 locations in New Mexico and southwestern Colorado. Facilities include our Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center in Albuquerque and 13 community-based outpatient clinics in Alamogordo, Artesia, Espanola, Farmington, Gallup, Las Vegas, Rio Rancho, Raton, Santa Fe, Silver City, Taos, and Truth or Consequences, New Mexico; and Durango, Colorado. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA New Mexico health services page.

The VA New Mexico Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Desert Pacific Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 22 (VISN 22). VISN 22 includes medical centers and clinics in Arizona, California, Colorado, and New Mexico.

Learn more about VISN 22

Research and development

At the VA New Mexico Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Teaching and learning

Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

Our primary affiliation is with the University of New Mexico We offer internships and residencies in many medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We also provide associated training in nursing, pharmacy, psychology, and other health care professions.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

The VA New Mexico Healthcare System serves the health care needs of Veterans in New Mexico, southern Colorado, and West Texas.

The VA hospital in Albuquerque opened its doors on August 22, 1932. The hospital was built on 516 acres on the mesa along the southeastern city boundary of Albuquerque.

In 2007, our medical center was renamed for Marine Capt. Raymond G. Murphy, who served in the Korean War. In 1953, Murphy received the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military decoration, for heroic action during the Reno-Vegas fighting in Korea. After the war, Murphy moved to New Mexico from his native Colorado. From 1974 until his retirement in 2005, he worked as a counselor for the VA and became the Chief of Veterans Services. Murphy died in 2007 and was buried in the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

The VA New Mexico Healthcare System has more than 2,100 employees. About a third of our employees are Veterans.

At Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center, more than 750 volunteers contribute over 100,000 hours each year to help us care for Veterans. Our volunteers provide many services that support Veterans and their families.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the:

Joint Commission

American Psychological Association

The VA New Mexico Healthcare System has received the following awards:

In 2017, the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center received the Partner for Change Award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.

Annual reports and newsletters

