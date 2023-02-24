Veteran Patient Orientation (VA Raymond G Murphy Medical Center)

Veteran Patient Orientation

Are you new to VA or just need a refresher on your VA resources? We conduct patient orientation classes every week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at our main medical center and 3rd Tuesday of each month at all VA CBOC clinics. No appointment required!

You’ll learn about key VA resources to better assist your health care needs and get a tour of our VA medical facility.

Our VA Medical Center address is 1501 San Pedro Drive, SE Albuquerque, NM 87108.

Park in the Veteran patient parking lots, and once you enter the main entrance, follow the signs to classroom 1A-100B (located directly behind Starbucks)

If you are outside the metro area, you can walk-in to a VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic every 3rd Tuesday of each month, in a live telehealth class setting. Find a location near you here: https://www.va.gov/new-mexico-health-care/locations/

For questions, contact Lorraine Anslover, RN, VHEC at (505) 265-1711 ext. 3892

View other times for this event