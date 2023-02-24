Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veteran Patient Orientation (VA Raymond G Murphy Medical Center)

VA Veteran Patient Orientation Class every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 9:00 am-10:00 am at the Raymond G Murphy Medical Center in Albuquerque. Primary Care Classroom 1A-100B (Behind Starbucks) All Patients Welcome. No appointment required. Learn about your VA resources.

Veteran Patient Orientation

When:

Tue. Feb 28, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT

Repeats

Where:

Raymond G. Murphy Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Primary Care Classroom 1A-100B

Cost:

Free

Are you new to VA or just need a refresher on your VA resources? We conduct patient orientation classes every week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at our main medical center and 3rd Tuesday of each month at all VA CBOC clinics. No appointment required!

You’ll learn about key VA resources to better assist your health care needs and get a tour of our VA medical facility.

Our VA Medical Center address is 1501 San Pedro Drive, SE Albuquerque, NM 87108.

Park in the Veteran patient parking lots, and once you enter the main entrance, follow the signs to classroom 1A-100B (located directly behind Starbucks)

If you are outside the metro area, you can walk-in to a VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic every 3rd Tuesday of each month, in a live telehealth class setting. Find a location near you here: https://www.va.gov/new-mexico-health-care/locations/

For questions, contact Lorraine Anslover, RN, VHEC at (505) 265-1711  ext. 3892

Tue. Feb 28, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Mar 1, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Mar 2, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT

Add to Calendar

Tue. May 9, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT

Add to Calendar

Wed. May 10, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT

Add to Calendar

Thu. May 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: