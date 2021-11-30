Internships and fellowships
VA New Mexico health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Internships, residencies, and fellowships
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program has been ASHP-accredited since 1986. Four residency positions are available on an annual basis. Over 25 qualified preceptors with prescribing privileges provide teaching and mentoring to our pharmacy residents in a variety of training areas. A resident completing our program will be a highly skilled practitioner able to provide direct patient care in both inpatient and outpatient settings. The practitioner will be competent in patient-centered pharmaceutical care for acute care and ambulatory patient populations, which includes being knowledgeable in pharmacy operational services. The resident receiving a certificate will be prepared to accept any patient care pharmacy position, especially within the Veterans Affairs Health Care System
*Please note, we are transitioning to a new website. If you are having trouble downloading any brochures, please contact Dr. Goodkind directly (madeleine.goodkind@va.gov).
We offer a Clinical Psychology Internship, Clinical Psychology Residency, and Clinical Neuropsychology Specialty Residency. These programs are based on a scientist-practitioner model of training and are each separately accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA).
