New Orleans Vet Center

Please contact us at 504-507-4977 to make an appointment. We can help you schedule an appointment that works for you, whether it is right away or based on your availability. Walk-in or same-day services are available.

If you’re visiting for the first time, please call prior to visiting. We’re located in a building attached to the Hyatt Regency. We share the building with other VA and federal offices and Hyatt House. The entrance on Poydras Street is on the side of the building. You’ll take the escalators to the second floor lobby, pass through security, and then take the last set of elevators to the fourth floor. Please call us at 504-507-4977 and we’ll help you find our center. (If you’re driving, see Parking section for alternative directions.)

If you’re driving to the center, you may be able to find street parking or parking in garages close to the building. We only validate parking from the Platinum Parking Building located at 1301 Girod Street. We advise you to enter this address into your navigation application if you’re using a GPS device. Once parked in the 1301 Girod Street Parking Garage, do the following: Take the elevators to the second floor and follow signs to 1250 Poydras Building.

Go through the Hyatt lobby and past Starbucks and FedEx Office.

Once in the lobby of the 1250 Poydras Street building on the second floor, you’ll pass through security and take the last set of elevators to the fourth floor.

You’ll see the glass doors to our center once exiting these elevators. Please don’t hesitate to call us, as we’ll happily send a staff member down to assist you on your walk through the building complex from the garage. After your visit, we can provide you with a sticker that validates your parking in the 1301 Girod Street Parking Garage.

You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following: Discharge documents (such as a DD214)

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service Request your military service records online If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.