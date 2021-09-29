Billing and insurance
You can pay your VA New York Harbor health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person.
If you have questions about the copay balance on your VA New York Harbor health care bill, call us at the numbers below. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
- Brooklyn VA Medical Center: 718-836-6600, ext. 3053 or 2962
- Manhattan VA Medical Center: 212-686-7500, ext. 7344
- St. Albans Community Living Center: 718-526-1000, ext. 2443 or 2224
Please note that you won’t need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, preventive tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.
Pay online, by phone, or mail
Find out how to make a payment—and what to do if you're having trouble making payments or you disagree with your bill.
Pay online, by phone, or by mail
Pay in person
To pay your copay bill in person, visit the agent cashier's office at our Brooklyn VA Medical Center, Manhattan VA Medical Center, or St. Albans Community Living Center campuses.
Please bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA." Be sure to include your VA account number on the check or money order.
Agent Cashier
Map of Brooklyn campus
Phone: 718-836-6600, ext. 3053 or 2962
Hours: Coming Soon!
Agent Cashier
Map of Manhattan campus
Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 7344
Hours: Coming Soon!
Agent Cashier
Map of St. Albans Community Living Center campus
Phone: 718-526-1000, ext. 2443 or 2224
Hours: Coming Soon!
Private and other health insurance
If you have another form of health coverage—like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer—please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.