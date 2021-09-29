Billing and insurance

If you have questions about the copay balance on your VA New York Harbor health care bill, call us at the numbers below. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.

Brooklyn VA Medical Center: 718-836-6600, ext. 3053 or 2962

Manhattan VA Medical Center: 212-686-7500, ext. 7344

St. Albans Community Living Center: 718-526-1000, ext. 2443 or 2224

Please note that you won’t need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, preventive tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.

Pay online, by phone, or mail

Find out how to make a payment—and what to do if you're having trouble making payments or you disagree with your bill.

Pay in person

To pay your copay bill in person, visit the agent cashier's office at our Brooklyn VA Medical Center, Manhattan VA Medical Center, or St. Albans Community Living Center campuses.

Please bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA." Be sure to include your VA account number on the check or money order.

Agent Cashier

Map of Brooklyn campus

Phone: 718-836-6600, ext. 3053 or 2962

Hours: Coming Soon!

Agent Cashier

Map of Manhattan campus

Phone: 212-686-7500, ext. 7344

Hours: Coming Soon!

Agent Cashier

Map of St. Albans Community Living Center campus

Phone: 718-526-1000, ext. 2443 or 2224

Hours: Coming Soon!

Private and other health insurance

If you have another form of health coverage—like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer—please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.

