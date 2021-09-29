Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

Call the behavioral health call center.

Phone:

Brooklyn VA Medical Center, St. Albans Community Living Center & Staten Island Community VA Clinic: 718-836-6600, ext. 4165

Manhattan VA Medical Center: 212-686-7500, ext. 7529

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

Call the behavioral health call center.

Phone:

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at Brooklyn VA Medical Center

Mental Health Clinic

Map of Brooklyn campus

Phone: 718-836-6600, ext. 4165

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Available at Manhattan VA Medical Center

Mental Health Clinic

Map of Manhattan campus

Phone: 631-261-4400, ext. 2785

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Available at St. Albans Community Living Center

Mental Health Clinic

Map of St. Albans Community Living Center campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

Same-day help is available through the behavioral health call center.

Available at Brooklyn VA Medical Center

Mental Health Clinic

Map of Brooklyn campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Available at Manhattan VA Medical Center

Mental Health Clinic

Map of Manhattan campus

Phone: 631-261-4400, ext. 2785

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Available at St. Albans Community Living Center

Mental Health Clinic

Map of St. Albans Community Living Center campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA New York Harbor health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

