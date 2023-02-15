Beneficiary Travel Self Service System BTSSS

The Influenza vaccine is available in all clinics and in the walk-in clinic for patients without an appointment. Primary Care/PACT teams will be available for walk-ins for assigned patients as well.

COVID–19 Bivalent Booster vaccination is available ONLY in the Walk-In Clinic in NY and the Vaccine Clinic (POD A) in Brooklyn.

The St. Albans Campus and the Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC’s) will have a supply in their outpatient clinic areas. These vaccines DO NOT require a provider order and will be given as per standing order policy.

