North Bay Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more North Bay Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
To make an appointment at the North Bay Vet Center, Veterans can
- Call the North Bay Vet Center at 707-586-5966
- Walk in and request a same-day or future appointment
A staff member will assist the Veteran to meet their appointment needs and connect them to a counselor if needed.
Upon entry to the Vet Center, all visitors will be required to wear a mask and undergo a quick screening which includes a temperature check and short verbal questionnaire.
Parking is free and can be found all around the office park. There are ramps for wheelchairs and walkers. If you get lost you can always call the main number 707-586-5966 and a staff member can guide you in.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
Sonoma County Transit 44 and 48 busses stop near the North Bay Vet Center at
- Stop Code: 7751710 (RP Expressway & Hwy 101)
- 0.5 miles away
- Find the complete Sonoma County Transit schedule
The SMART Train stops near the North Bay Vet Center at
- Rohnert Park Station
- 0.8 miles away
- View the SMART Train schedule
In the spotlight at North Bay Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
North Bay Vet Center Fishing Group
Join our fishing group and experience ocean fishing and/or crabbing on the first and third Fridays of each month. Call 707-586-5966 for details and to RSVP. Depending on location, fishing license may be required.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Trained staff at the North Bay Vet Center provide both couples and family counseling when appropriate for Veterans and their families. We understand that military service affects more than just the Veteran, and we are prepared to help the family as well.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The North Bay Vet Center offers individual bereavement counseling. Our counselors will help you to manage these feelings and find healthy ways to grieve and cope.
Bereavement counseling includes a broad range of transition services, including outreach, counseling, and referral services to family members.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the North Bay Vet Center, we are here to listen. Everyone has their own unique experience in the military and we want to hear about it, both the good and the bad. Many Veterans find it difficult to speak about some of their experiences in the military, but we believe that talking through them and even doing trauma work will make your life better, not worse. We have a staff made up of Veterans and civilians with strong connections to the military who "get it." If you feel like you've been carrying around thoughts, feelings, and memories that you have not been able to discuss with anyone else, the North Bay Vet Center is the place you can discuss those things.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you're having difficulties related to MST (Military Sexual Trauma), we're here to support you in whatever way will help you best.
We can help you learn more about how MST affects people.
We can provide treatment that helps you cope with how MST is impacting your life.
Or if you'd prefer, we can provide treatment that involves discussing your experiences in more depth.
Counselors at the North Bay Vet Center can provide EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) Therapy to help alleviate the feelings one carries after suffering MST. EMDR is preferred by many Veterans because it does not involve sharing all the details or "talking through" one's incident/s. For more information on EMDR, click here.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
PTSD, or Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, affects many military Veterans. After a Veteran is connected with a counselor, they will be screened for PTSD. Veterans with a diagnosis of PTSD will be treated by a counselor that will help the Veteran alleviate symptoms such as avoiding groups or crowds, becoming overly startled from loud noises, and dealing with disturbing memories of military service that show up.
Individual Counseling
Counselors at the North Bay are trained in EMDR ( Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) to lower symptoms of PTSD. This modality of therapy does not require the Veteran to go into detail or talk through their traumatic incidents, so it is a highly preferred method for many Vets.
We also use ACT (Acceptance Commitment Therapy) to help our Veterans observe their thoughts and feelings and make choices based on their values, which is helpful to make the best choices for when one is experiencing PTSD symptoms.
Group Counseling
Groups such as the Writing Group help Veterans express and process their experiences through writing. In groups like the Symptom Management Group and the Vietnam Veterans Group, Veterans will find community and camaraderie as they share their experiences with others. Oftentimes, group members find that others among them are experiencing similar things. Counselors teach practical skills for how to deal with PTSD symptoms.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Join our Fishing Group on the 1st and 3rd Fridays each month. The North Bay Vet Center Fishing Group is for the beginner through the experienced angler. We meet at piers, beaches, and lakes around the North Bay to fish and socialize with other Veterans. Transportation from the Vet Center is provided upon request. For more information about this group and the schedule, please call our main number at 707-586-5966.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Counselors at the North Bay Vet Center will assess Veterans for addiction and substance use and offer the appropriate referral and/or discuss this as part of a Veteran's treatment plan.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Veterans struggling with suicidal thoughts are welcome here at the North Bay Vet Center. For Veterans who are worried they will act on these thoughts, staff is available to help you get the immediate help you need. Many times, Vet Center staff work with a local VA Suicide Prevention Coordinator to ensure you get the care you need so no one slips through the cracks.
Chat online or text 838255.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
North Bay Vet Center can help you:
- Understand VA medical benefits and provide guidance on documents needed for enrollment.
- Find a VSO to file claims and other benefits paperwork.
- Connect you to representatives for VA education benefits.
- Overview and referral for VA and state burial benefits.
- Learn more about housing and VA home loans.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
North Bay Vet Center supports local Veterans through partnerships with government and community agencies, including:
- Law enforcement and other first responders
- Sonoma State University
- Santa Rosa Junior College
- The Six Foundation
- Sonoma County Legal Aid
- Nation's Finest - Santa Rosa Chapter
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
Many Veterans live far from the North Bay Vet Center or simply live a lifestyle that makes telehealth - also known as virtual appointments - convenient and desirable. Counselors at the North Bay Vet Center can meet by telephone or video with Veterans in a safe and confidential setting.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.