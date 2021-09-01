North Bay Vet Center

If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.

PTSD, or Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, affects many military Veterans. After a Veteran is connected with a counselor, they will be screened for PTSD. Veterans with a diagnosis of PTSD will be treated by a counselor that will help the Veteran alleviate symptoms such as avoiding groups or crowds, becoming overly startled from loud noises, and dealing with disturbing memories of military service that show up.

Individual Counseling

Counselors at the North Bay are trained in EMDR ( Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) to lower symptoms of PTSD. This modality of therapy does not require the Veteran to go into detail or talk through their traumatic incidents, so it is a highly preferred method for many Vets.

We also use ACT (Acceptance Commitment Therapy) to help our Veterans observe their thoughts and feelings and make choices based on their values, which is helpful to make the best choices for when one is experiencing PTSD symptoms.

Group Counseling

Groups such as the Writing Group help Veterans express and process their experiences through writing. In groups like the Symptom Management Group and the Vietnam Veterans Group, Veterans will find community and camaraderie as they share their experiences with others. Oftentimes, group members find that others among them are experiencing similar things. Counselors teach practical skills for how to deal with PTSD symptoms.