Ocala VA Clinic Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) opened a new state-of-the-art VA Clinic in Ocala on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The new facility is located at 4826 SW 49th Road, Ocala Florida. 34474. Due to ensuring the safety for all due to the COVID-19 situation at the time, a Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was postponed.

We are excited to announce we have scheduled a Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Wednesday, June 22 @ 9:30 a.m. This ceremony will be open to the public.