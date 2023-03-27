Dedication Ceremony and PACT Act event scheduled for new VA clinics in Gainesville

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System will hold a Dedication Ceremony on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. for the new Gainesville Veteran Affairs Primary Care and Mental Health Clinics.

The two state-of-the-art clinics began providing care to Veterans in 2022. A dedication ceremony at the time was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Primary Care Clinic is a 70,849 sf facility located at 5469 SW 34th Street which offers Primary Care, Telehealth, Mental Health, Specimen Collection, Prosthetics, Radiology, Women's Health, Computerized tomography (CT Scan), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).

The Mental Health Clinic is a 39,932 sf facility located at 5465 SW 34th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608 offers Mental Health Intensive Care Management, Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center, Substance Abuse Clinic, Compensated Work Therapy Clinic, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Clinic, Community Care, and Suicide Prevention.

The keynote speaker will be Mr. Thomas Wisnieski, former NF/SGVHS Director.

Also participating in the ceremony is Mr. David Isaacks, Network Director of the Sunshine Healthcare Network, VISN 8, Brandi Stockstill, Director, Policy and Programs, VA Office of Real Property, and Kat Cammack, Congresswoman for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

Following the ceremony, Veterans are encouraged to attend a PACT Act/Outreach event on the second floor of the Primary Care clinic from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Enrolled, eligible Veterans can get screened, learn about benefits, and so much more