Marianna VA Clinic
The Marianna CBOC provides a broad range of general medical and services for the primary care patient. Services provided include: phlebotomy, psychiatry, psychology, social work, smoking cessation, nursing, wound care, diabetic and hypertension education. Telehealth access to clinics and education is also offered.
Location and contact information
Address
4970 Highway 90
Marianna, FL 32446-6802
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fri: Closed
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Advice nurse
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
The registered nurses on our Nurse Advice Line provide you and your family with helpful medical advice and free, confidential answers to many of your health care questions. Call anytime. We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition, our nurses can:
- Help you manage many of your basic health care needs
- Answer questions about your current medications or medical condition
- Discuss your health care concerns and help you decide the best way to handle them
- Offer improved access to VA services
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
Diabetes care
Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:
- Self-management, education, and support classes
- Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
- Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes
Intimate partner violence support
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
The VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program provides services and resources to Veterans, caregivers, their families and VA employees. The goal of the program is to focus on health and safety in relationships.
Types of Intimate Partner Violence
Men and Women experience intimate partner violence. The number could be twice as high for the veteran population. Intimate Partner Violence consists of the following:
- Physical Abuse-Intentional Use of Physical Force
- Emotional Abuse-Trauma caused by acts, threats of acts or coercive tactics.
- Sexual Abuse-Unwanted sexual activity or sexual touching; nonphysical such as sexting where consent is not given.
- Stalking(Cyberstalking)-A pattern of unwanted attention; in person or virtually that causes fear for safety.
- Financial Abuse-Controlling Money & Ruining Credit.
Intimate partner violence can affect both women and men. North Florida/South Georgia Veteran Health System Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinators who can assist Veterans, significant others, caregivers and VA employees who use or experience intimate partner violence in their relationships by linking them with VA or community resources.
For questions or support, contact your local Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator(s) at
Resources
- Read more about the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program on the national page at https://www.socialwork.va.gov/IPV/About.asp
- Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) General Program Fact Sheet
- Video: Women’s Health: Relationship Health Safety Screening Information
- Video: Health Safety Screening Information Safety Screening Information
- Video: Relationship Health and Safety
Florida domestic violence hotline
- 1-
Georgia domestic violence hotline
- 1-
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to noon
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to noon
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to noon
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to noon
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to noon
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Surgical pathology (study of biopsy tissue and tissue removed during surgery)
- Cytopathology (study of cells, pap tests, body fluids)
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services for hospital patients
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Includes both mental health counseling and psychiatry/medication management
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
Same day access: A Veteran Walk In to be assessed/triaged by a Provider, for non-life threatening/non-emergent needs within any clinic location (during regular business hours).
Primary care is the preferred entry point for accessing mental health services at the VA to enhance coordination of care. However, a Veteran may also be seen in any of the Mental Health clinics.
Contact the Veterans Primary Care Provider to inquire as to PCMHI (Primary Care Mental Health Integration) care.
(If unsure of Veterans Primary Care Provider, contact
The PCMHI Team may be a separate specialty clinic of providers or may be within the Veterans Primary Care team or Mental Health Clinic. Veterans may be seen within PCMHI for 4-8 weeks of services at this access point. Additional referrals can be made from PCMHI to MH Clinic services and Other Specialty Clinics.
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Location
PACT PC
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Womens health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
- COVID-19 vaccinations
Psychiatry
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Psychology
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our psychology teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help with a range of mental and behavioral health problems like:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges
- Confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Appointments
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs.
Main Phone
M2VA program contact
M2VA program email
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling in person or by phone
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.
Whole health
Appointments
Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Contact number for Kristina Thomas, Whole Health Coach
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
- Massage and manual therapy
- and much more.
Learn more about Whole Health at https://www.va.gov/north-florida-health-care/programs/whole-health
Wound care and ostomy
We provide thoughtful, compassionate diagnosis and treatment for Veterans with acute or chronic wounds or those who need ostomy care.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Healing your wounds is an important step in your recovery and rehabilitation. Our wound care team will assess your wound, determine where you are in the healing process, and provide a treatment plan for your care. If you’ve had ostomy surgery and are living with either a temporary or permanent stoma (a surgical opening to allow urine, feces, or body fluids to exit your body), we can help you manage the care of your stoma, make good product choices, and cope with the effects of ostomy surgery. We provide care and support for:
- Open, non-healing, and hard-to-heal wounds
- Localized incisions and infected or draining wounds
- Bedsores (also known as pressure ulcers or decubitus ulcers)
- Amputations
- Wounds or leaking seals around your stoma
- Skin rashes