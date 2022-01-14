COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
Those who are eligible to receive their COVID-19 Vaccine or Booster are encouraged to call 352-548-6000 ext. 103755 to schedule an appointment. No appointment needed clinics are also available. Please make sure to bring your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card with you.
Effective Immediately, North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is offering Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccines under Emergency Use Authorization. This decision follows the FDA authorization and CDC recommendation.
(At this time, the NF/SGVHS is not administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents under the age of 18. Caregivers of Veterans who are under the age of 18 are encouraged to visit the CDC COVID-19 vaccine locator page https://www.vaccines.gov/ to locate a vaccination site.)
See COVID-19 Vaccine and Booster Schedule below
North Florida/ South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) continues to get back to the business of serving Veterans. As more Veterans, family members, and caregivers receive the COIVD-19 vaccines- and communities across the country experience decreasing in COVID-19 cases- a new normal is emerging for our health system that includes blending in-person and telehealth services.
Safety is ingrained in our culture and the foundation of everything we do. We have updated our safety measures to guarantee that Veterans have the best experience while visiting one of our health facilities while continue to ensure we mitigate risk of COVID-19 in our local communities.
Effective immediately the following changes have been made to our safety precautions:
1. All clinical services (Primary Care, Mental Health, and Specialty Care) are at 100% capacity for face-to-face appointments. Virtual/Connected Care options are available as clinically appropriate and/or Veteran’s preference.
2. Visitation:
-COVID/Isolation Patients: Visitation restricted.
-Acute/Critical Care Visitation for Non-COVID Patients: Two visitors at a time are permitted between the hours of 9:00am-9:00pm. Overnight stays authorized on a case-by-case basis by the unit charge nurse/nurse manager.
-Community Living Center (CLC) Visitation: Gainesville and Lake City- Visitation permitted on designated days by appointment only. Contact staff of the CLC Unit for schedule.
-End of Life Visitation: Granted on a case-by-case bases. The primary Medical Team will discuss the special protocols with the patient’s visitor and coordinate the visit.
-Visitors for Outpatient Appointments: Visitors for outpatient appointments, procedures, and within the Emergency Department will continue to be limited to one essential caregiver/support person for those needing assistance with physical or cognitive challenges.
-No visitors under 12 (including infants) are permitted into the facility (Exception: Under 12 allowed for Veterans receiving Family Therapy)
3. Volunteers that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are welcomed back into NF/SGVHS operations. Learn how to become a volunteer here.
4. COVID-19 Entry Point Screening: Malcom Randall VA Medical Center and Lake City VA Medical will screen Veterans and visitors at main entry points. All other clinics will provided COVID-19 screening questions and resources at designated entry points and check-in points of care. You can expedite the process by texting “SCREEN” to 53079 or visit www.va.gov/covid19screen/ on your mobile device. This digital pre-entry screening tool allows Veterans, caregivers, and employees to answer questions on their mobile phone and share their results with screeners upon admittance to any of our facilities.
Visit our COVID-19 Page to view information on how to obtain your COVID-19 vaccine or booster as well as updated information on our operational status as it becomes available.
Our safety measures for physical distancing and appropriate personal protective attire- including face mask for inside areas- will remain in place at all of our facilities as services continue to expand.
North Florida/ South Georgia Veterans Health System is offering COVID-19 VACCINES and BOOSTERS, as supplies allow to:
- All Veterans (anyone who served in the military regardless of character of discharge)
- Spouses and surviving spouses of Veterans
- Caregivers of Veterans. For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to a Veteran. Caregivers may help a Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing. They may also help a Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation.
- Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits.
- VA Employees
In addition, the health system is providing 3rd Dose Vaccines of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines AND meet CDC's definition of moderate to severe immune compromised. This includes:
- Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
- Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
- Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge, Wiskott-Aldrich syndromes)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., >20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, TNF blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory
While the initial series of vaccines remain highly effective in reducing the likelihood of infection and preventing severe illness, hospitalization, or death among those infected, NF/SGVHS is offering PfizerNTech, Moderna, and Johnson& Johnson COVID-19 vaccines boosters under Emergency Use Authorization.
- For those who completed a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at least 6 months after their second dose:
- All Adults 18+
- For those who had a J&J COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated at least 2 months ago.
Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others, may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.