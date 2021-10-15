Volunteer or donate

As a Volunteer Driver, you can help the Veterans in your own community. Volunteer Drivers use donated vans to transport Veterans that have no other means of transportation to and from their appointments at VA medical centers.

Many Veterans wouldn’t get the care they need without our dedicated Volunteer Drivers. In depth training is provided by VA, at no cost, to committed Volunteers who love helping our Veterans. We welcome you to apply to join our distinguished team of Volunteers.

DAV Volunteer Driver Application Process

To start the application process, go through the four steps below. If you have any questions, please contact Voluntary Service at VHANFLVAVSStaff@va.gov.

1) Review the Drivers Disqualifiers Conditions at the end of this page to self-assess eligibility to drive.

2) VA Form 10-7055 – Volunteer Application

3) Legible Copy of Driver License

4) Up-to-Date Copy of Insurance Card

Upon review and completion of the above, contact us for further information or mail to either the Malcom Randall or Lake City VAMC.