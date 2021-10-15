Volunteer or donate
Find out how to make a donation or become a volunteer at VA North Florida/South Georgia, and learn more about how your support helps us serve Veterans.
Become a volunteer
Voluntary Service has limited assignments available due to current COVID-19 Restrictions.
Assignments available include VA Ambassador, Van Driver, Courtesy Cart Driver. Other areas slowly being added. Call or email our offices for more information.
In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:
- A voucher to apply towards Canteen meals when volunteering 4 hour or more over a meal period,
- Designated Volunteer parking at the facility
- Tuberculosis screening, at no cost to you
- Annual Flu vaccine at no cost to you
- Job skills development
- Career exploration opportunities
By volunteering at a VA health care facility, you'll provide critical support to our nation's heroes.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please open and review the Volunteer Orientation.
- Complete and print a copy of the Application for Voluntary Service
- Take the Volunteer Orientation Quiz
- Review VA Privacy Training
- Complete the Volunteer Employee Health Form
- College level VA Volunteers Applicant Instructions for Gainesville and surrounding areas
Once you have completed these steps, contact us for more guidance.
Volunteering at an off site clinic
If you are interested in volunteering at one of our off-site clinics take your completed paperwork directly to that facility to be processed or contact the facility.
As a Volunteer Driver, you can help the Veterans in your own community. Volunteer Drivers use donated vans to transport Veterans that have no other means of transportation to and from their appointments at VA medical centers.
Many Veterans wouldn’t get the care they need without our dedicated Volunteer Drivers. In depth training is provided by VA, at no cost, to committed Volunteers who love helping our Veterans. We welcome you to apply to join our distinguished team of Volunteers.
DAV Volunteer Driver Application Process
To start the application process, go through the four steps below. If you have any questions, please contact Voluntary Service at VHANFLVAVSStaff@va.gov.
1) Review the Drivers Disqualifiers Conditions at the end of this page to self-assess eligibility to drive.
2) VA Form 10-7055 – Volunteer Application
3) Legible Copy of Driver License
4) Up-to-Date Copy of Insurance Card
Upon review and completion of the above, contact us for further information or mail to either the Malcom Randall or Lake City VAMC.
The Youth program is open to youth between the ages of 13 and 17. The program typically runs from June to August. Please contact your nearest VA healthcare facility for more details or email VHANFLVAVSStaff@va.gov
Make a Donation
Generous donations from people like you help helps us provide enhanced services to Veterans receiving care. You can make a monetary donation by mail, or drop off a donation of materials to one of our main campuses.
If you'd like to make a donation to NF/SGVHS, please send a check (payable to "North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System" to one of our main campuses:
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
Voluntary Service/135
1601 S.W. Archer Road
Gainesville, FL 32608-1197
Lake City VA Medical Center
Voluntary Service/135
619 S. Marion Ave.
Lake City, FL 32025-5808
Non-monetary contributions are used to make our patients' stay more enjoyable and support various program needs. Items which are accepted include:
- magazines less than 4 months old
- puzzle books (word search, crossword)
- Canteen books
- various gift cards for local businesses (Walmart, movies, zoo and gas)
- new clothing only
- laundered and smoke free lap robes 36 x 48
We do not accept medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers and crutches. You may inquire about other items not included on this pate at the appropriate NF/SGVHS Voluntary Service Office.
A new online donation option at VA's E-Donate provides community members who wish to give back to Veterans at a VA medical center a simple, safe way to pledge their support to the account of their choice.
The E-Donate option allows donors to select from a number of accounts at the medical center they wish to donate to. Additionally, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) administrative costs are appropriated, so donors can be sure 100 percent of their donations go to the accounts they select and the Veteran patients they are choosing to support.
Donations can be made by credit or debit card. The donation is made through a secure site at the U.S. Department of Treasury’s www.pay.gov. A minimum of $5 is required for online donation.
For questions on donating monetary or non-monetary items, email VHANFLVAVSStaff@va.gov
Contact us
If you have questions about donating or volunteering, please contact the Voluntary Services office closest to you or e-mail: VHANFLVAVSStaff@va.gov
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
1601 S.W. Archer Road
Gainesville, FL 32608-1197
Phone: 352-548-6068
Toll Free: 800-324-8387
Lake City VA Medical Center
619 S. Marion Ave.
Lake City, FL 32025-5808
Phone: 386-755-3016 ext. 392135
Toll Free: 800-308-8387