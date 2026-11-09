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Lake City VA Medical Center

Our hospital provides primary care and specialty health services, including gastroenterology, vision care (optometry), nutrition counseling, prescriptions, hospice and palliative care, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at Lake City VA Medical Center.

Location and contact information

Address

619 South Marion Avenue
Lake City, FL 32025-5808

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: 24/7
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7
  • Sun: 24/7
Lake City VA Medical Center

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability:  Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Shuttle service at 

Coming soon!

Local transportation services
Coming soon!

Other services

Coming soon!

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

A chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and pastoral care, available to patients, their families, and our staff. Chaplains are available to listen and encourage, offer comfort and hope, provide prayer and emotional support, and promote a sense of peace. Read more on the Chaplain service webpage. 

Other services at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Addiction and substance use care

We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Substance Abuse Treatment Team (SATT)

Main Phone

Substance Use Disorder - Specialty Clinic

Substance Use Disorder - Specialty Clinic

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

The Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Team offers services designed to assist Veterans overcome addiction and mental illness through psychotherapy, education, support, and medication-assisted treatment. They also treat Veterans with co-occurring substance use disorder and PTSD. Veterans can be seen by a Case Manager as a walk in during business hours and then provided with an assessment to determine which level of care listed below is the most appropriate within this clinic.  Areas without separate SUD Specialty Clinics can also access services for Substance Use Disorders either within Mental Health Clinics or via Telehealth Services. Some of the SUD programs listed below may not be available within each location and Veterans may be eligible to utilize community providers/programs, if necessary. Substance Use Disorders has 4 programs: Ambulatory Detox, Intensive Outpatient, Outpatient, Residential Rehab.

Learn more about our VA treatment programs

Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Audiology

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
  • Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
  • Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
  • Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)

Learn more about VA hearing aids

Blind and low vision rehabilitation

Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss

We help you get back the confidence and skills you need to lead an independent, fulfilling life after vision loss.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Blind and Low Vision Rehab

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:

  • Comprehensive eye exams
  • Visual skills assessments
  • Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
  • Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss

Dental/oral surgery

Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

If you are eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, x-rays, and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations, and dentures.

Dental

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:

  • Routine exams and teeth cleaning
  • Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
  • Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
  • Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
  • Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
  • Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

Emergency care

In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency department. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.

Visit our office, walk-in visits only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Our Emergency Department is open 24/7, 365. A medical emergency is an injury, illness or symptom so severe that a delay in seeking immediate medical attention would be hazardous to life or health.

Main Phone

,

ER Desk

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our Emergency Department is open 24/7, 365.

In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency room. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.

Gastroenterology

Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening

Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer treatment and procedures (endoscopy, colonoscopy) for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas, including acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, irritable bowel syndrome, and pancreatitis.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Gastroenterology

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:

  • Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
  • Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
  • Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
  • Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
  • 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux

Homeless Veteran care

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

HCHV Program

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:

  • Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Addiction and depression treatment
  • Health and dental care

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Intimate partner violence support

If you feel that you or a loved one are in or may be in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

The VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program provides services and resources to Veterans, caregivers, their families, and VA employees.

Main Phone

,

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

The VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program provides services and resources to Veterans, caregivers, their families and VA employees.  The goal of the program is to focus on health and safety in relationships.  

Types of Intimate Partner Violence

Men and Women experience intimate partner violence. The number could be twice as high for the veteran population. Intimate Partner Violence consists of the following:

  • Physical Abuse-Intentional Use of Physical Force
  • Emotional Abuse-Trauma caused by acts, threats of acts or coercive tactics.
  • Sexual Abuse-Unwanted sexual activity or sexual touching; nonphysical such as sexting where consent is not given.
  • Stalking(Cyberstalking)-A pattern of unwanted attention; in person or virtually that causes fear for safety.
  • Financial Abuse-Controlling Money & Ruining Credit.                          

Intimate partner violence can affect both women and men.  North Florida/South Georgia Veteran Health System Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program  Coordinators who can assist Veterans, significant others, caregivers and VA employees who use or experience intimate partner violence in their relationships by linking them with VA or community resources. 

For questions or support, contact your local Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator(s) at / or .    

Resources

Florida domestic violence hotline

  • 1-

Georgia domestic violence hotline                                                                                          

  • 1-

 

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Location

PC 2nd Floor

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:

  • Cardiovascular and heart health
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
  • Eating disorders and digestive health
  • Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
  • Weight management

Optometry

Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration

Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Optometry Department

Main Phone

Optometry Office

Optometry Office

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Optical Shop is open and available Monday through Friday 7:30am-4:00pm. Veterans that are eligible can receive a new pair of glasses every two years.

Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:

  • Vision services and eye exams
  • Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
  • Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
  • Special eye exams for diabetic patients

Palliative and hospice care

Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Palliative and Hospice Care

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:

  • Pain and symptom management
  • Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
  • Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
  • Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
  • Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process

To learn more, please visit our Palliative Care and Hospice page.

Patient advocates

VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Patient Advocate Office

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:

  • Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
  • Advocate for patient and family rights
  • Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
  • Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)

Learn more and connect with a patient advocate

Learn more about the Veterans Experience Office (VEO)

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Main Phone

,

Pharmacy Office

Outpatient Pharmacy

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Sat: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sun: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:

  • Pick up new prescriptions in person
  • Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
  • Safely dispose of medicines

Learn more about our pharmacy

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

PT, OT and KT Office

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Womens health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth
  • COVID-19 vaccinations

PTSD care

If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

PTSD Care Contact

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a mental health concern that can occur after a traumatic event like war, physical or sexual assaults, natural disasters, or accidents. Most people have some stress reactions after trauma. If the reactions disrupt your life and do not go away over time, you may have PTSD. PTSD does not need to be a lifelong problem. There is no single treatment that will work for every person, but help is available.

  • Skill development
  • Evidence-Based therapies to address your traumatic event(s) (Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD, Prolonged Exposure, Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, Cognitive Behavioral Conjoint Therapy, Written Exposure Therapy)
  • Focused therapy groups
  • Psychiatric assessment and medication management
  • Treatment for addictive disorders in combination with PTSD

Additional Resources

Recreation and creative arts therapy

We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Recreation Therapy

Recreation Therapy 2

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Recreational therapy assists Veterans in returning to meaningful skills and activities.  We engage in holistic wellness, assisting Veterans with the mental and physical aspects of their well being and empower Veterans with a sense of community. Therapeutic services are consult-based and provided by certified/credentialed clinicians in recreation therapy and creative arts therapies (art, drama, music).

In-patient programming is provided in the community living center, short-stay stabilization and rehab, specialty extended care, mental health unit and residential program, homeless domiciliary, med-surg unit, and substance abuse recovery program.

Out-patient programming includes adaptive sports, aquatic therapy, medical-fitness clinic, mindful warrior (VVC qigong, tai chi, adapted yoga), cancer exercise program (VVC), creative arts therapies (art, drama, music), rural veterans tele-rehab program (creative arts/VVC), and therapeutic gardening.

Therapeutic programs may be conducted face to face, individual, group, and virtually (where indicated). 

Rehabilitation and extended care

We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:

  • 24/7 nursing and medical care
  • Physical therapy
  • Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
  • Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
  • Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
  • To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.

Learn more about VA long-term care

Sleep medicine

Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking

The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

cardiopulmonary

Cardiopulmonary

Main building

2nd floor room A276

Sleep/CPAP Office

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:

  • Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
  • Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
  • Study your brain waves during sleep
  • Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
  • Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab
  • Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Social Work

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

  • Home health services
  • Legal services
  • Transportation
  • Community living

Spinal cord injuries and disorders

If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Spinal Cord Office

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries.

  • Pressure ulcers
  • Pneumonia
  • Blood clots
  • Bladder and sexual issues
  • Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems
  • Sexual issues

Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system

Toxic exposure screening

Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure

We provide a quick screening to identify toxins you may have come in contact with during your military service. The screening takes 5 to 10 minutes. During the screening, we’ll ask you questions and document your responses in your medical record. Your answers will inform your VA health care team of any possible exposures. We’ll also connect you to more resources if you have any concerns.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Please call the main number to schedule an appointment.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.

Learn more about Toxic Exposure Screening.

Whole health

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Contact for Dianna "Lynn" Neukam, Whole Health Coach

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of  life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:

  • Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
  • Meditation and mindfulness training
  • Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
  • Massage and manual therapy
  • and much more.

Learn more about Whole Health at https://www.va.gov/north-florida-health-care/programs/whole-health

 

 

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