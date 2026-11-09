Lake City VA Medical Center
Our hospital provides primary care and specialty health services, including gastroenterology, vision care (optometry), nutrition counseling, prescriptions, hospice and palliative care, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at Lake City VA Medical Center.
Location and contact information
Address
619 South Marion Avenue
Lake City, FL 32025-5808
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Shuttle service at
Coming soon!
Local transportation services
Coming soon!
Other services
Coming soon!
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
A chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and pastoral care, available to patients, their families, and our staff. Chaplains are available to listen and encourage, offer comfort and hope, provide prayer and emotional support, and promote a sense of peace. Read more on the Chaplain service webpage.
Other services at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Substance Abuse Treatment Team (SATT)
Main Phone
Substance Use Disorder - Specialty Clinic
Substance Use Disorder - Specialty Clinic
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
The Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Team offers services designed to assist Veterans overcome addiction and mental illness through psychotherapy, education, support, and medication-assisted treatment. They also treat Veterans with co-occurring substance use disorder and PTSD. Veterans can be seen by a Case Manager as a walk in during business hours and then provided with an assessment to determine which level of care listed below is the most appropriate within this clinic. Areas without separate SUD Specialty Clinics can also access services for Substance Use Disorders either within Mental Health Clinics or via Telehealth Services. Some of the SUD programs listed below may not be available within each location and Veterans may be eligible to utilize community providers/programs, if necessary. Substance Use Disorders has 4 programs: Ambulatory Detox, Intensive Outpatient, Outpatient, Residential Rehab.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Audiology
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Blind and Low Vision Rehab
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Appointments
If you are eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, x-rays, and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations, and dentures.
Dental
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Emergency care
Appointments
Our Emergency Department is open 24/7, 365. A medical emergency is an injury, illness or symptom so severe that a delay in seeking immediate medical attention would be hazardous to life or health.
Main Phone
ER Desk
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our Emergency Department is open 24/7, 365.
In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency room. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Gastroenterology
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
HCHV Program
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Intimate partner violence support
Appointments
The VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program provides services and resources to Veterans, caregivers, their families, and VA employees.
Main Phone
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
The VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program provides services and resources to Veterans, caregivers, their families and VA employees. The goal of the program is to focus on health and safety in relationships.
Types of Intimate Partner Violence
Men and Women experience intimate partner violence. The number could be twice as high for the veteran population. Intimate Partner Violence consists of the following:
- Physical Abuse-Intentional Use of Physical Force
- Emotional Abuse-Trauma caused by acts, threats of acts or coercive tactics.
- Sexual Abuse-Unwanted sexual activity or sexual touching; nonphysical such as sexting where consent is not given.
- Stalking(Cyberstalking)-A pattern of unwanted attention; in person or virtually that causes fear for safety.
- Financial Abuse-Controlling Money & Ruining Credit.
Intimate partner violence can affect both women and men. North Florida/South Georgia Veteran Health System Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinators who can assist Veterans, significant others, caregivers and VA employees who use or experience intimate partner violence in their relationships by linking them with VA or community resources.
For questions or support, contact your local Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator(s) at
Resources
- Read more about the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program on the national page at https://www.socialwork.va.gov/IPV/About.asp
- Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) General Program Fact Sheet
- Video: Women’s Health: Relationship Health Safety Screening Information
- Video: Health Safety Screening Information Safety Screening Information
- Video: Relationship Health and Safety
Florida domestic violence hotline
- 1-
Georgia domestic violence hotline
- 1-
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Location
PC 2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Optometry Department
Main Phone
Optometry Office
Optometry Office
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Optical Shop is open and available Monday through Friday 7:30am-4:00pm. Veterans that are eligible can receive a new pair of glasses every two years.
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Palliative and hospice care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Palliative and Hospice Care
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
To learn more, please visit our Palliative Care and Hospice page.
Patient advocates
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Patient Advocate Office
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Learn more and connect with a patient advocate
Pharmacy
Appointments
Main Phone
Pharmacy Office
Outpatient Pharmacy
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Sat: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sun: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
PT, OT and KT Office
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Womens health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
- COVID-19 vaccinations
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
PTSD Care Contact
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a mental health concern that can occur after a traumatic event like war, physical or sexual assaults, natural disasters, or accidents. Most people have some stress reactions after trauma. If the reactions disrupt your life and do not go away over time, you may have PTSD. PTSD does not need to be a lifelong problem. There is no single treatment that will work for every person, but help is available.
- Skill development
- Evidence-Based therapies to address your traumatic event(s) (Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD, Prolonged Exposure, Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, Cognitive Behavioral Conjoint Therapy, Written Exposure Therapy)
- Focused therapy groups
- Psychiatric assessment and medication management
- Treatment for addictive disorders in combination with PTSD
Additional Resources
- Learn more about PTSD
- PTSD : Decision Aid (va.gov)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD - PTSD: National Center for PTSD (va.gov)
- Prolonged Exposure for PTSD - PTSD: National Center for PTSD (va.gov)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) for PTSD - PTSD: National Center for PTSD (va.gov)
- About Face - National Center for PTSD (va.gov)
Recreation and creative arts therapy
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Recreation Therapy
Recreation Therapy 2
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Recreational therapy assists Veterans in returning to meaningful skills and activities. We engage in holistic wellness, assisting Veterans with the mental and physical aspects of their well being and empower Veterans with a sense of community. Therapeutic services are consult-based and provided by certified/credentialed clinicians in recreation therapy and creative arts therapies (art, drama, music).
In-patient programming is provided in the community living center, short-stay stabilization and rehab, specialty extended care, mental health unit and residential program, homeless domiciliary, med-surg unit, and substance abuse recovery program.
Out-patient programming includes adaptive sports, aquatic therapy, medical-fitness clinic, mindful warrior (VVC qigong, tai chi, adapted yoga), cancer exercise program (VVC), creative arts therapies (art, drama, music), rural veterans tele-rehab program (creative arts/VVC), and therapeutic gardening.
Therapeutic programs may be conducted face to face, individual, group, and virtually (where indicated).
Rehabilitation and extended care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
Sleep medicine
Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
cardiopulmonary
Cardiopulmonary
Main building
2nd floor room A276
Sleep/CPAP Office
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:
- Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
- Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
- Study your brain waves during sleep
- Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
- Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab
- Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Social Work
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Spinal cord injuries and disorders
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Spinal Cord Office
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries.
- Pressure ulcers
- Pneumonia
- Blood clots
- Bladder and sexual issues
- Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems
- Sexual issues
Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Appointments
Please call the main number to schedule an appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.
Whole health
Appointments
Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Contact for Dianna "Lynn" Neukam, Whole Health Coach
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
- Massage and manual therapy
- and much more.
Learn more about Whole Health at https://www.va.gov/north-florida-health-care/programs/whole-health