All COVID-19 vaccine operations moving back to Jacksonville VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

February 10, 2022

Jacksonville , FL — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System’s, Jacksonville Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic is moving its COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic will move from Timuquana Road location back to the Jacksonville Outpatient Clinic located at 1536 N . Jefferson Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209; proceed to tent located adjacent to the clinic.

Veterans may obtain a COVID-19 Vaccine by appointment or as a walk-in, Monday – Friday, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. or by calling 352-548-6000 ext. 103755 to schedule an appointment.



To stay up-to-date with COVID-19 operations from the NF/SGVHS visit the COVID-19 vaccines and testing website.