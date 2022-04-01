American College of Healthcare Executives VA Regent Early Careerist Award Winner

PRESS RELEASE

April 1, 2022

Gainesville , FL — Yearly, American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Regents select Senior-Level Healthcare Executives and Early Career Healthcare Executives to receive the ACHE Regent's Award.

Regent's Awards recognize ACHE members who have made significant contributions to the advancement of healthcare management excellence and the achievement of ACHE's goals.

“It is my pleasure to announce the winner of the 2021 ACHE VA Regent Early Careerist award - Ms. Justina Wells,” said David Isaacks, Executive Director, North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System. “She exemplifies the nomination criterion for this prestige award, through her demonstration of leadership, innovation and creativity, promotion of growth of the organization and building partnerships with community organizations.

Ms. Wells received a Bachelor of Arts from Spelman College (Georgia) and a Masters of Public Health from Indiana University School of Public Health. She began her career as an Administrative Intern in 2011 at the Birmingham Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center and continuing on to the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, in the same position, until 2013. She has been at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) since 2013, moving up through the ranks. She is now the Chief of the Office of Communication and Outreach.