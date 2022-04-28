New Administration building construction to begin; Community Living Center access changes

PRESS RELEASE

April 28, 2022

Gainesville , FL — We are excited to share the construction of the new Administration building at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (VAMC) will begin soon.

The Administration Building is a new building of 25,597 total square feet, and will consist of two stories, located between the Community Living Center (CLC) and employee modular offices. The anticipated completion is Spring 2024. The building will consolidate many administrative and support services of the Medical Center under one roof creating an effective environment supporting the mission of the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS).

“This new administration building will help create a space to encouraged continued efficiency from our employees,” said David Isaacks, Executive Health System Director, NF/SGVHS. “As well as provide additional space within the medical center for patient care.”

For the safety of all, beginning May 9, 2022 the main entrance to the CLC will be closed to pedestrians (Veterans, visitors, and employees). The drop-off-round-about will also be closed to vehicles. During the construction period, access to the CLC is available thru the east side entrance on the 1st floor or the bridge connection on the second floor. Veterans and visitors may utilize valet parking and access the CLC via the main entrance of the bed tower and then connect to the CLC via the catwalk. (see attached map).

To stay update to date with this construction project and others within the NF/SGVHS, visit the following website periodically: https://www.va.gov/north-florida-health-care/programs/construction-updates/

The NF/SGVHS is one of the nation’s leading VA healthcare systems, employing more than 5,800 medical professionals and support staff dedicated to providing high-quality care to Veterans residing throughout North Florida and South Georgia. The organization operates 15 facilities, including two medical centers located in Gainesville and Lake City, a Domiciliary and 12 outpatient clinics located throughout a 50-county catchment area.