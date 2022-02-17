North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System Vaccination Clinic Operational - Updated 021722

PRESS RELEASE

February 17, 2022

Gainesville , FL — Veteran and employee safety continues to be our top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. With variants such as Delta and Omicron, it’s more important than ever to ensure you are protected by getting your COVID-19 Vaccine and booster shots.

The CDC recommends that everyone who is at least 12 years old should get a booster shot. (NF/SGVHS does not offer vaccines to youth under age 18.)

When to get your booster shot

If you got the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine: At least 5 months after you completed your primary vaccine series

If you got the Moderna vaccine: At least 5 months after you completed your primary vaccine series

If you got the Janssen (J&J) vaccine: At least 2 months after you got your primary vaccine

Those who are eligible are encouraged to call 352-548-6000 ext. 103755 to schedule an appointment. To ensure Veterans have access to the vaccine, we have updated our no appointment needed COVID-19 Vaccination clinic days and times at many of our sites of care. Please make sure to bring your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card with you.

As a reminder, we are currently limiting visitation and continuing to require medical grade face coverings for everyone – entering a VA facility. This policy remains in place at all VA facilities even if state or local masking requirements change.

Click here to view the updated schedule and other COVID-19 Vaccine/Booster/Testing information.