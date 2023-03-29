Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Toxic Exposure Screenings and Your VA benefits

A toxic exposure screening supports your long-term health plan and ensures you receive informed, whole-health care. It’s a quick 5-10 minute screening to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service. We’ll connect you to additional resources if you have any concerns.

Get your toxic exposure screening 

All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.

It’s a quick 5-10 minute screening to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service.  Depending on your response, you may be connected to support and resources, including a review by your primary care team. .

Potential exposures could include:

Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator points of contact

