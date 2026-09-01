PACT Act Toxic Exposure Screenings and Your VA benefits
A toxic exposure screening supports your long-term health plan and ensures you receive informed, whole-health care. It’s a quick 5-10 minute screening to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service. We’ll connect you to additional resources if you have any concerns.
Get your toxic exposure screening
All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.
It’s a quick 5-10 minute screening to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service. Depending on your response, you may be connected to support and resources, including a review by your primary care team. .
Potential exposures could include:
- Open Burn Pits/Airborne Hazards. Learn more: Air Pollutants - Public Health (va.gov)
- Gulf War-related exposures. Learn more: Gulf War Exposures - Public Health (va.gov)
- Agent Orange. Learn more: Agent Orange - Public Health (va.gov)
- Radiation. Learn more: Radiation - Public Health (va.gov)
- Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure. Learn more: Camp Lejeune: Past Water Contamination - Public Health (va.gov)
- Other exposures. Learn more: Military Exposures - Public Health (va.gov)
Toxic Exposure Screening points of contact
To schedule a Toxic Exposure Screening, Veterans can schedule online or call a facility listed below and schedule a Toxic Exposure Screening appointment.
- Malcom Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (Gainesville VAMC): 352-376-1611
- Gainesville VA Clinic: 352-548-1900
- Lake City VA Medical Center: 386-755-3016
- Lake City VA Clinic: 386-754-3000
- Jacksonville 1 VA Clinic: 904-475-5800
- Jacksonville 2 VA Clinic: 904-732-6300
- Jacksonville Southpoint VA Clinic: 904-470-6900
- Marianna VA Clinic: 850-718-5620
- A.K. Baker VA Clinic (Middleburg): 904-213-2700
- Ocala VA Clinic: 352-369-3320
- Palatka VA Clinic: 386-329-8800
- Perry VA Clinic: 850-223-8387
- Leo C. Chase Jr. VA Clinic (St. Augustine): 904-829-0814
- Sergeant Ernest I. "Boots" Thomas VA Clinic (Tallahassee) 850-878-0191
- St. Marys VA Clinic: 912-510-3420
- The Villages VA Clinic: 912-510-3420
- Valdosta VA Clinic: 912-510-3420
- Waycross VA Clinic: 877-843-6570 x724400
Not enrolled in VA health care?
VA health care covers care for your physical and mental health. This includes a range of services from checkups to surgeries to home health care. It also includes prescriptions and medical equipment. Apply online now.
File for Disability
Learn more about the PACT Act
The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Learn more at The PACT Act And Your VA Benefits | Veterans Affairs