Seasonal Flu Vaccine
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critically important to achieve high influenza vaccination coverage to protect Veterans, the VA community at large, and Health Care Professionals.
Many people suffer severe consequences from the flu. It is very important for every Veteran to get his or her flu shot. The flu shot is your best protection from the influenza virus. If you have not had your flu shot yet for the year, ensure you receive one as soon as possible. If you received the flu shot outside of the VA or for more information on flu vaccine sites, please contact your primary care provider.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System will offer the flu shot to enrolled/eligible Veterans during the flu season at the locations below; not available on observed federal holidays.
*Adjuvanted flu vaccines for ages 65 & older only.
See seasonal flu vaccine locations and schedule below.
Choose from more than 60,000 community locations to get your no cost flu vaccine. Visit https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/flushot.asp to find a current in-network location near you. Thousands of new sites available this year. Veterans must present your government-issued ID to receive a no-cost flu shot at an in-network location. To ensure availability of the flu vaccine at the in-network location of your choice, please call ahead. #FIGHTFLU
The National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Influenza (Flu) Website offers more information about the flu, including detailed information about Vaccination, Prevention, Treatment and much more.
Read information on the "Similarities and Differences between Flu and COVID-19" on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Website
The single best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated each year, but good health habits like avoiding people who are sick, covering your cough and washing your hands often can help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like flu. Read more on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Website
(For information on obtaining a COVID-19 Vaccine or Booster go to the North Florida/South Georgia VA Health Care COVID-19 vaccines and boosters webpage.