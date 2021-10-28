Many people suffer severe consequences from the flu. It is very important for every Veteran to get his or her flu shot. The flu shot is your best protection from the influenza virus. If you have not had your flu shot yet for the year, ensure you receive one as soon as possible. If you received the flu shot outside of the VA or for more information on flu vaccine sites, please contact your primary care provider.

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System will offer the flu shot to enrolled/eligible Veterans during the flu season at the locations below; not available on observed federal holidays.



*Adjuvanted flu vaccines for ages 65 & older only.

See seasonal flu vaccine locations and schedule below.