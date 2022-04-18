New Veterans orientation
Please join VA North Texas for our new Veterans orientation.
- When
-
Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
4500 South Lancaster
Dallas , TX
- Cost
- Free
Please join VA North Texas for our new Veterans orientation on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Come learn about services available at VA North Texas. Share your comments, questions, concerns.
Download ZOOM to your pc or mobile device prior to the meeting.
Be sure to Print Out Your VA Welcome Kit | Veterans Affairs.
Join Zoom Gov Meeting
Launch Meeting - Zoom (zoomgov.com)
Meeting ID: 161 377 6908
Passcode: 684018
One tap mobile
+16692545252,1613776908# US (San Jose)
+15512851373,1613776908# US