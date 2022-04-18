Please join VA North Texas for our new Veterans orientation on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Come learn about services available at VA North Texas. Share your comments, questions, concerns.

Download ZOOM to your pc or mobile device prior to the meeting.

Be sure to Print Out Your VA Welcome Kit | Veterans Affairs.

Join Zoom Gov Meeting

Launch Meeting - Zoom (zoomgov.com)

Meeting ID: 161 377 6908

Passcode: 684018

One tap mobile

+16692545252,1613776908# US (San Jose)

+15512851373,1613776908# US