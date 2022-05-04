New Veteran orientation Zoom meeting

Please join VA North Texas for our new Veterans orientation on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Come learn about services available at VA North Texas. Share your comments, questions, concerns.

Download ZOOM to your pc or mobile device prior to the meeting.

Be sure to Print Out Your VA Welcome Kit | Veterans Affairs.

Join ZoomGov Meeting

https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1604341698?pwd=M3dLbThOQVlxVkRQMWhSN1o0V3UrUT09

Meeting ID: 160 434 1698

Passcode: 996679

One tap mobile

+15512851373,1604341698# US