New Veteran orientation Zoom meeting
Please join VA North Texas for our new Veterans orientation.
- When
-
Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
- Cost
- Free
Please join VA North Texas for our new Veterans orientation on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Come learn about services available at VA North Texas. Share your comments, questions, concerns.
Download ZOOM to your pc or mobile device prior to the meeting.
Be sure to Print Out Your VA Welcome Kit | Veterans Affairs.
Join ZoomGov Meeting
https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1604341698?pwd=M3dLbThOQVlxVkRQMWhSN1o0V3UrUT09
Meeting ID: 160 434 1698
Passcode: 996679
One tap mobile
+15512851373,1604341698# US