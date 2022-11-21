PACT Act awareness

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

Attention all Veterans – enrolled in VA or not – ALL Veterans!

VA North Texas will conduct screenings for PACT Act eligibility at Dallas VA Medical Center; SCI Learning Center room 101 (across the hall from the COVID-19 vaccine clinic).

For Veteran not enrolled in VA healthcare, bring your most current DD 214.

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that we assume (or “presume”) are caused by exposure to these substances.

The PACT Act and your VA benefits