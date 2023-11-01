Health services

Military sexual trauma (MST) refers to sexual assault or sexual harassment experienced during military service. Veterans of all genders and from all types of backgrounds have experienced MST.

VA North Texas provides free care to Veterans who have experienced sexual assault or sexual harassment while in the military.

Veterans do not need to have a VA disability rating (be “service connected”) and may be able to receive this care even if they are not eligible for other VA care.

VA North Texas offers a range of services, which are available to meet Veterans where they are in their recovery:

Mental health counseling

Sexual trauma counseling

Substance abuse treatment

Psychological support groups

Physical health care

Learn more about military sexual trauma care at VA North Texas